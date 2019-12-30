|
Russell, Wayne
Mr. Wayne Bohnert Russell, 78 of Plantation Lane, Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dunn's Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Russell, son of the late Walter Emmitt and Katherine Bohnert Russell, was born in Columbus, Ohio and lived in the Canal Winchester, Ohio area for many years where he graduated in 1959. He attended Ohio University for almost two years until he was injured playing football. He was employed by Firestone as an area manager for 27 years and during his career had lived in Syracuse, NY, South Windsor, Ct., Noblesville, Indiana, and Lansing, Mi. Following retirement in 1991, he moved to Jacksonville, Fl. and served as the Vice President of Automotive Industries for four years. Afterwards, he moved to Bonaire, Ga. and shortly thereafter purchased Houston Automotive in Warner Robins and operated six locations in the area until selling in 2000. In 2004, he settled in Plantation Point, Lincoln County, Ga. and attended Dunn's Chapel United Methodist Church nearby. His interests included football and fishing at Rice Lake, Canada. His first wife, Ann Mauger Russell; daughter, Rebecca Russell Zanner and son, David B. Russell, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife Agnes Lee Russell; son, James Howard Russell and wife Linda of Danville, Indiana; step- daughter, Tracy Marie Ray and husband Keven of Lincolnton, Ga. and step- son, Eric Gene Stapleton and wife Dianna of Superior, CO.; daughter-in-law, Gina Russell of Warner Robins, Ga., son-in-law, Eddie Zanner of New Braunfels, TX. grandchildren, Katelyn Underhill, Zachary Russell, Joshua Russell, Ethan Zanner, Melinda Zanner, Wayne Joseph Russell, Jessica Hamilton, Sandi Earl, Jake Stapleton, McKenzie Ray and Dalton Ray; great- grandchildren, Landon Paul Hamilton, Sophia Earl, and Autumn Earl. Memorial contributions may be made to cancer research or the ALS Association. Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Wayne Bohnert Russell.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019