Shoff, Wayne
1933 - 2020
Wayne Bader Shoff, age 86, of Canal Winchester, OH passed away May 13, 2020. He was born November 21, 1933 in Canal Winchester, OH to the late John and Faye Shoff. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Shoff. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley Shoff; two sons, Wayne M. Shoff and Warren (Kimberly) Shoff; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Rob) Zuccarelli, Katelynd Shoff, Kaylee (Kyle) Merges, Grant Shoff and Dana Shoff; and two great grandchildren, Dominic Zuccarelli and Griffen Merges. Wayne graduated from Pickerington High School in 1952. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He worked at Cellar Lumber Co. for 28 years and Ross Labs for over 20 years. Wayne enjoyed NASCAR, cars, visiting the Flea Market and watching sports. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
1933 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.