Traetow, Wayne
1928 - 2020
With heavy hearts, we said our earthly goodbyes to Wayne Herman Lloyd Traetow - our father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend - on January 13, 2020. He passed away peacefully after a short illness. Wayne was born in Fairmont, MN on March 23, 1928. His family moved to northern Illinois where he graduated from Downers Grove HS and joined the US Navy so he could see the world. To his regret, he never left Great Lakes Naval Station but he did meet the love of his life, Rosemary Elizabeth Vranesic, during this time. They were married for 67 years until her death on December 12, 2018. Wayne's Naval training in electrical engineering and his innate abilities in sales and leadership led to a speedy climb up the corporate ladder. He and Rosemary eventually decided to start their own business. They successfully manufactured and sold electronic components and pulse metering devices, which he invented, for many years until they chose to retire. Wayne is survived by his three children, Dr. W. Daniel (Lorrie), Nanette (Jeff Hughes), and Mark (Beth); as well as four married grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We find solace in knowing that Wayne and Rosemary are reunited for all eternity with their Father in Heaven. They will be greatly missed, but we look forward to seeing them again in the Hereafter. Private services at a later date. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor them by making a donation to the Cardiac or Alzheimer's organization of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020