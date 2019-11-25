|
|
Wagner, Wayne
Wayne B. Wagner, 84, passed away at The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1935, to Bernard and Carol (Knoch) Wagner in Marietta, Ohio. He attended Putnam School in Devola and graduated from Lowell High School and Marietta College. Wayne retired from the Bureau of Employment Services after 30 years with assignments in Marietta, Jackson and supervisory jobs in Columbus. He was in the National Guard for 42 years in Caldwell, Marietta, Athens and Logan. Wayne was Commander of a medical unit in Cincinnati for three years and served on the Brigade staff of the 112th Medical Brigade. He received numerous awards for service and participated in many exercises in the United States and Germany. He was a member of the Lowell Masonic Lodge 436. He was confirmed and was a lifetime member at St. John's Evangelical Church in Lowell. He attended Vineyard Columbus Church for many years. Wayne's hobbies included frequent travel, beekeeping, square dancing and horseback riding. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew. He is survived by five brothers and one sister, Lynn (Judy), Neil (Wilma), Thomas (Barbara), Randal (Tammy), Keith (Sandra) Wagner and Wanda (Douglas) Herl. He also had several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He is survived by long-time friend, Ritchie Phillips. They traveled all over the world. Martha Gearhart was a dear friend and square dance partner. According to Wayne's wishes, graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio, on Sunday, December 1, at 1:30. Funeral arrangements are being made by McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019