Wright, Wayne
Wayne Wright, age 62. Born September 28, 1957, passed away December 29, 2019. Wayne went to be with Lord Sunday December 29, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. Wayne is preceded in death by parents Robert and Virginia Wright, brothers Robert Lee (Bobby) Wright, Brian Wright, sister Cheryl Wright, and nephew Dawon Wright. Wayne is survived by brother, Gregory Wright; sister, Stacy Wright; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; special friends, Dana and Dino. There will be a Private Family viewing ONLY, Saturday January 11, at 10 a.m. at Shaw Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020