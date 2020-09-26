1/
Wendell "Keith" Smith
1942 - 2020
Wendell "Keith" Smith, 78, of Lancaster, passed away on September 25, 2020 at home and surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 11, 1942 in Wheelersburg, OH to the late Clarence and Irma Smith. Keith is survived by his wife of 56 years, who he loved dearly, Judith Smith; children, Douglas Smith, Vonda (Matt) Griffin, and Dana "Todd" (Angie) Smith; grandchildren, Bryan, Jamie (Nate), Shaun (Marissa), Jonathan (Amanda), Matthew (Betsey), Ryan (Chelsea), Kyler, and Lauren; great grandchildren, Brayden, Hayleigh, Joseph, Natalie, Kinsley, Gage, Liam, Harper, Karizma, and Lainey; and brothers, Clarence (Merilyn) Smith, and Wayne Smith. He is preceded in death by his brother; Robert Smith, and his parents. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 PM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Military honors will take place directly after the service. Family and friends may visit from 12 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Keith's memory to Mount Carmel Hospice, 6150 East Broad Columbus, Ohio 43213-9924, or at www.mountcarmelfoundation.org. To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
