White, Wendell T. Sr.1945 - 2020Wendell Thomas White, Sr., age 74, born August 25, 1945, passed away August 14, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired truck driver (Teamsters Local 413). Wendell was a social butterfly that enjoyed being with and around everyone. He was quick with a joke, a story, magic tricks, and was always able to provide some type of practical joke. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and fiddling with an array of his gadgets. He had an infectious personality that left an impression on everyone he met. Wendell was truly someone that was hard not to like. Preceded in death by his parents William H. White, Sr and Arzalia R. Nallie White, brothers William White, Jr. and Warren White, Sr., and grandson Timothy A. White, Jr. Survived by sons, Timothy A. White, Sr. and W. Thomas White, Jr. (Tracy); daughter, Tammy L. White; brothers, Wesley White, Sr. (Ruth) and Wayne White, Sr. (Nora); sister, Wanda Freeman; sister-in-law Veda White; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Friday, August 21, 2020. All visitors must wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 10am. While the ceremony is closed, the family has elected to make remote attendance available for loved ones and friends via live webcasting. To send flowers, share an expression of support for the family, and access the remote attendance link, please visit Wendell's memorial celebration wall at