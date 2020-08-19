1/1
Wendell T. White Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
White, Wendell T. Sr.
1945 - 2020
Wendell Thomas White, Sr., age 74, born August 25, 1945, passed away August 14, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and retired truck driver (Teamsters Local 413). Wendell was a social butterfly that enjoyed being with and around everyone. He was quick with a joke, a story, magic tricks, and was always able to provide some type of practical joke. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, and fiddling with an array of his gadgets. He had an infectious personality that left an impression on everyone he met. Wendell was truly someone that was hard not to like. Preceded in death by his parents William H. White, Sr and Arzalia R. Nallie White, brothers William White, Jr. and Warren White, Sr., and grandson Timothy A. White, Jr. Survived by sons, Timothy A. White, Sr. and W. Thomas White, Jr. (Tracy); daughter, Tammy L. White; brothers, Wesley White, Sr. (Ruth) and Wayne White, Sr. (Nora); sister, Wanda Freeman; sister-in-law Veda White; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Friday, August 21, 2020. All visitors must wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 10am. While the ceremony is closed, the family has elected to make remote attendance available for loved ones and friends via live webcasting. To send flowers, share an expression of support for the family, and access the remote attendance link, please visit Wendell's memorial celebration wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved