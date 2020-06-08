Frantz, Wendy
1969 - 2020
Wendy Marie Frantz, 50 of Grove City, OH passed away on June 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A 1987 Versailles HS graduate and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, Wendy spent her entire 28-year career working for the Columbus Recreation and Parks Dept. Wendy is preceded in death by grandparents Bernard and Marie Frantz, and Julius and Catherine Bergman. She is survived by parents Thomas and Evelyn Frantz (Versailles); sister Lori Kannally and brother-in-law Kevin (Plain City); nieces Brittanie and Lauren; nephew Connor; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was the friend that always said 'yes' to whatever was asked of her. She could be counted on for her trustworthiness, love and her ever-positive attitude. We are better friends and better people for having known her, and we will cherish the memories we've made with her for the rest of our lives. Visitation services are at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home (Versailles) on June 8 from 4-8pm and on June 9 from 9-10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30am at St. Denis Catholic Church with burial at St. Valbert Cemetery. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.