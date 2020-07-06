1/
Wendy Johnson
Johnson, Wendy
Wendy R Johnson, age 50, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away June 24, 2020 at her home after a courageous fight against cancer. Born in Columbus Ohio, December 9, 1969 to Gary Game and Brenda (Game) King. Survived by her husband of 28 years, Brian; daughter, Emily; son, Alex; father, Gary; mother, Brenda; sister-in-law, Karen; brother-in-law, Wayne; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Wendy worked in the banking and drivers education industries but most enjoyed the time she was blessed to be able to spend as a stay-at-home mom and home educator. Wendy cherished the opportunities she had with church family including the time she spent teaching several children's groups and leading several Vacation Bible Schools. A time of visitation will be held Saturday, July 11 from 1-3pm with a Celebration of Life ceremony directly after at 3pm at Fellowship Bible Chapel, 2949 County Road 605, Sunbury, OH 43074.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
