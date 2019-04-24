|
|
Stolzenbach, Wendy
Wendy Lee Stolzenbach, 50, loving mother, daughter and sister, passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2019. Wendy graduated from Worthington Christian High School and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Ohio State University. Wendy was a talented artist who specialized in pen and ink drawings and children's nursery murals. Wendy was preceded in death by her father James Stolzenbac, step-father John Kieffer and her former husband Michael Riebel. She is survived by her daughter, Hope; mother, Nancy Kieffer; sister and brother-in-law, Alissa and Colin Knell; uncle and aunt, John and Sue Stolzenbach; mother-in-law, Sally Riebel; and brothers-in-law, David Riebel and Matthew Riebel. Friends and family may call 2-4 or 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 N. High St, Worthington, OH 43085. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019