Spielberger, Werner
1931 - 2020
Werner "Bill" Spielberger, age 89, of Lithopolis, OH, passed away November 28, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to the late Bernard and Martha Spielberger. Werner proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and made it a point to send to his beautiful fiancée, Mary Theresa Welch, many gifts he acquired while stationed there. Werner began his post military career working as a security guard for Bell Aircraft in Niagara Falls, NY. Later, he became a New York State Trooper followed by a New York State Sheriff. From 1964 until his retirement, he worked for Nationwide Insurance as a Commercial Insurance Adjustor first in the Buffalo area then relocating to Columbus, OH. Until his passing, he made it a point to keep in touch with many of his Nationwide friends. Werner loved travelling with his family taking in various points of interest like theme parks, museums, and historical sites while stopping to visit relatives and friends along the way. He also loved working on cars mostly to the benefit of his family and friends. All his children and many of his grandchildren reaped the rewards of his passion for matching the perfect car to the perfect person. Another favorite pastime was to dine with a special group of close friends every Wednesday morning at a couple of local restaurants in the Canal Winchester area. His favorite was a Belgian waffle with whipped cream and coffee. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife Mary Spielberger and brother Herbert Spielberger. Survivors include his five children, Anne (Josh) Cooper, Kathy Spielberger, Margaret Spielberger, Jim Spielberger and Helen Spielberger; seven grandchildren, Colin (Fabienne Eliezer) Cooper, Ryan (Rita Raturi) Cooper, Megan Cooper, Andrew Harter, Sara Hubman, Anthony Pincelli and Byron Spruill; and one brother, Hans (Gladys) Spielberger. Arrangements are being made by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Capital City Hospice. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
