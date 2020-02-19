Home

HANSON-NEELY FUNERAL HOME
311 East Lima Avenue
Ada, OH 45812
419-634-2936
Wesley Clarke
Wesley Clarke
Wesley Clarke Obituary
Clarke, Wesley
Dr. Wesley Clarke, age 92, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:54 AM at the Green Hills Community, West Liberty. He was born on April 30, 1927 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Frank and Sarah Ellen (Thawley) Clarke. On September 8, 1950 Wesley married Reva L. (Marling) Clarke and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2005. He is survived by two sons, David W. (Tracy) Clarke of Urbana and Richard J. Clarke of West Liberty; a daughter, Martha L. (Curt) Balogh of Frisco, TX; a brother, Donald Clarke of Grove City; and a sister, Dorothy Hawks of West Chester. Funeral services will begin at 11AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 North Main Street, Urbana, Ohio with Rev. Jim Lillibridge officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9-11AM at the Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 North Main Street, Urbana. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com. Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
