Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Wesley E. Meacham Sr. Obituary
Meacham, Sr., Wesley E.
1939 - 2019
Wesley E. Meacham, Sr., age 80, of Westerville, passed away May 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Retired from Citizens Utilities Company. Member of CrossPointe Church, Westerville. An avid golfer. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; children, Nina (John) McKown, Wesley (Christina) Meacham, Jr. and Tony (Tanya) Meacham; grandchildren, Joshua McKown, Krista (Josh) Lidala, Becca, Andrew and Julia Meacham, and Scott (Caroline) Meacham; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Hannah Lidala; sisters, Doris Crowell and Diane Pulse; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Earl Meacham and Aileen Meacham-Brewer. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Tuesday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216 (nationwidechildrens.org/giving) in Wesley's name to benefit pediatric brain cancer.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019
