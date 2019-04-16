The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Welty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Welty


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Wesley Welty Obituary
Welty, Wesley
1929 - 2019
Wesley Lee Welty was born on June 13, 1929 in Pandora, Ohio on the family farm to the parents of Daniel Lee Welty and Faery Manilla Welty (Balmer); and died on April 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Evan, Gary, Frank, Tom, Art and sisters Elaine, Janice and Sandra. Wes is survived by his wife, Jeane; stepson, Kent (Lisa) Kline; daughters, Kimberly Welty and Kristi Welty; son, Kyle (Amy) Welty; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Welty and Zona Welty; grandchildren, Jessica Kline, Angela (Tim) Claubaugh, Tonia (Chris) Noe, Lewk Varnish, Grace Welty; and 8 great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for complete service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now