|
|
Welty, Wesley
1929 - 2019
Wesley Lee Welty was born on June 13, 1929 in Pandora, Ohio on the family farm to the parents of Daniel Lee Welty and Faery Manilla Welty (Balmer); and died on April 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio at the age of 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Evan, Gary, Frank, Tom, Art and sisters Elaine, Janice and Sandra. Wes is survived by his wife, Jeane; stepson, Kent (Lisa) Kline; daughters, Kimberly Welty and Kristi Welty; son, Kyle (Amy) Welty; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Welty and Zona Welty; grandchildren, Jessica Kline, Angela (Tim) Claubaugh, Tonia (Chris) Noe, Lewk Varnish, Grace Welty; and 8 great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for complete service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019