Wesley Evans Wilcox, 88, of Tarpon Springs, Fla, died April 23, 2019. Born in Huron to Claude and Ruth (Hamer) Wilcox and moved to Florida in 2006 from Columbus. He was extremely proud to be a US Marine Corps veteran. He was a fireman in Norwalk for 7 years following his military service. He was an insurance agent for Universal Guaranty Life and Lutheran Mutual Life in Columbus for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Nash); daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); sister, Carol Charity (Bob); four grandchildren; two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Semper Fi Fund or the Marine Raider Foundation. Services were held in Fla. at Vinson Funeral Home, 456 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, 727-937-6111.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019