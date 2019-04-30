Home

Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 937-6111
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Vinson Funeral Home
456 East Tarpon Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Wesley Wilcox Obituary
Wilcox, Wesley
Wesley Evans Wilcox, 88, of Tarpon Springs, Fla, died April 23, 2019. Born in Huron to Claude and Ruth (Hamer) Wilcox and moved to Florida in 2006 from Columbus. He was extremely proud to be a US Marine Corps veteran. He was a fireman in Norwalk for 7 years following his military service. He was an insurance agent for Universal Guaranty Life and Lutheran Mutual Life in Columbus for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Nash); daughter, Debbie Allen; son, Chuck (Carole); sister, Carol Charity (Bob); four grandchildren; two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Semper Fi Fund or the Marine Raider Foundation. Services were held in Fla. at Vinson Funeral Home, 456 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, 727-937-6111.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
