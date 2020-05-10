Whiney N. Dean
Dean, Whiney N.
Whitney N. Dean, age 29. Celebration of Life, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Chapel. Visitation 1pm Service 2pm. For complete obituary and commiserations please visit our website: waynetleefuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
1:00 PM
MAY
12
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wayne T. Lee Funeral Service
1370 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43205
(614) 253-7944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
