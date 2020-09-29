1/
Whitney "Whit" Dillon
1928 - 2020
Dillon, Whitney "Whit"
1928 - 2020
Whitney (Whit) Bebbe Dillon. February 19, 1928 --- September 21, 2020. He was born in 1928 to the late Edmond W. Dillon and Virginia Bebbe Dillon. He was proceeded in death by his wonderful wife Mary, survived by three sons, Whitney, Jeffrey, and Donald. Also survived by sister in law Shirley Maimone, and Phyllis Mohat and by daughter in law Bonnie Grant Dillon, and grandsons Matthew and Andrew Dillon, and granddaughters Lauren and Kelly Dillon. He proudly developed and sold Bexley's Bishop Square, and Whitney Woods on McNaughton Road, and other developments in and around central Ohio. Whit also had a real estate office on James Rd, and later on Main Street in Bexley. Probably the best all around athlete to graduate from University High School. He quarterbacked the only undefeated football team, leading scorer in basketball, leading hitter (501) and star pitcher on the baseball team. He won the 50 freestyle in the district swim meet, and also played tennis winning the varsity O Letter at The Ohio State University. Whit was also a long time member of The Golf Club, Columbus Country Club, Athletic Club of Columbus, and Saint Alban's Church in Bexley. A grave side service will be held on Saturday the 3rd at 1:00 at Green Lawn in Columbus.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
01:00 PM
Green Lawn
