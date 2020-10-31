Spencer-Stone, Whitney
1994 - 2020
Whitney Nicole Spencer-Stone, age 26, went to heaven on October 27, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, 1994. She was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile, a sense of humor and heart of gold. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Whiney couldn't help but to love her. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Lee and Sue Atwood, grandfather, Gene Stone; and uncle, Troy Stone. She is survived by parents Ron Stone and Valerie Spencer; brothers, Christopher, Brian, and Bradley Spencer; sister, Sara Gale; grandmother, Nancy Stone; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, several nephews and a host of loving friends; last but not least her fur baby, Scooby. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 pm. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com
