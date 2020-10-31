1/
Whitney Spencer-Stone
1994 - 2020
Spencer-Stone, Whitney
1994 - 2020
Whitney Nicole Spencer-Stone, age 26, went to heaven on October 27, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, 1994. She was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile, a sense of humor and heart of gold. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Whiney couldn't help but to love her. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Lee and Sue Atwood, grandfather, Gene Stone; and uncle, Troy Stone. She is survived by parents Ron Stone and Valerie Spencer; brothers, Christopher, Brian, and Bradley Spencer; sister, Sara Gale; grandmother, Nancy Stone; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, several nephews and a host of loving friends; last but not least her fur baby, Scooby. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 pm. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Visit www.orwoodyard.com to send condolences and share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
