Church Of Messiah
51 N State St
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2167
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of the Messiah
51 N. State St.
Westerville, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Wiiliam Serozynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wiiliam Albert Serozynski


1964 - 2019
Wiiliam Albert Serozynski Obituary
Serozynski, Wiiliam Albert
1964 - 2019
William "Bill" Albert Serozynski, age 55, of Westerville, OH, formerly of Lynn, MA, passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beverly; their 3 children, Becca (Jeff) Peck, Michelle, and William Serozynski; granddaughter, Ava Peck; sisters, Tammy (Mike) Spinale, Cheryle Conroy, Tiffany (Rhett) Yule; brothers, Scott (Cheryl) Serozynski, Ronnie (Dyan) Serozynski; nieces, Amanda Serozynski, Lauren and Jaime Conroy; mother-in-law, Tommie Davis; sisters-in-law, Barb (Jim) Baldrick, Beth (Roger) Mikesell; brother-in-law, Bob (Kim) Davis; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Alphonse Serozynski and Dorothea Chagnon, niece Shanna M. Serozynski, and father-in-law Rev. Gene Davis. Visitation will be held at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State St., Westerville, Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10am-12pm, followed by a celebration of life service in the sanctuary. Rev. Jim Wilson, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
