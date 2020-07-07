Featherstone, Wilbert
1967 - 2020
Wilbert E. "Peanut" Featherstone, Sunrise September 4. 1967, but he went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020. Wilbert was a graduate of Columbus Briggs High School. He was an over the road Truck Driver and a true handyman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilbert and Nina Featherstone, grandmother Gertrude Kendrick and father Robert G. Kendrick. Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Dorothy Kendrick; grandfather, James Kendrick; children, Tanisha, Daniqua, Daquan; stepdaughters, Brandy (Charles), Adrionne' (DeAndre); mother- and father-in-law, Saundra (Charles ) Davis; wife, Anita Bridges-Featherstone; brothers, Robert, John (Jamie) Kendrick, Eugene, Jaquay; sisters, Nina Kendrick, Ericka and Keisha; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and friends. Wilbert will be missed by all who had the pleasure of loving and knowing him. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Worship Center, 2182 Court Right Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the FEATHERSTONE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com