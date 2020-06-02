Ewing, Jr., Wilbur
1931 - 2020
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Wilbur "Buck" Ewing, Jr., age 88, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on May 31, 2020. Buck was born October 16, 1931, to the late Wilbur and Garnet (Atkinson) Ewing in Parkersburg, WV. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1949 and attended West Virginia University in Morgantown from 1949 to 1954 prior to beginning his service in the U.S. Air Force. Colonel Ewing served in the conflict in Vietnam and in combat units during the Cold War and retired in 1974 as a US Air Force Command Pilot and holder of the Command Missile Operations badge. Buck was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Kay Bassett Ewing, and son, David "Pete" Ewing. He is survived by his children, Michael Ewing and Jane Holbrook; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Ewing; grandchildren, Zachary Ewing, Samuel and Benjamin Holbrook, Fletcher, Emma and Rory Ewing; and nephews Chip and Jeff Bassett. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held by his immediate family at his home on June 6, 2020. Inurnment with Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Museum of The United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (https://www.afmuseum.com/donations). Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.