Gresson Jr., Wilbur
1935 - 2019
Wilbur Gresson Jr., age 84. Sunrise February 11, 1935 and Sunset June 5, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the GRESSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 10, 2019