Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
1185 Noe Bixby Rd
Columbus, OH
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
1185 Noe Bixby Rd
Columbus, OH
Wilbur R. Harris, Jr., 87, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, peacefully passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Wil is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur R, Sr.,. and Ruth A. Harris, and second wife Elizabeth "Betty" Anderson-Harris. He is survived by his brother, Captain David E. Harris; children, Tia Harris-Roseboro, Phala (Todd) Talbert, Kyle (Jonise) Harris; step-children, Michael Anderson, Linda Anderson, Vicki Anderson; grandchildren, Shelbi Harris, Alex Roseboro, Isaiah Harris, Trey Talbert; great-grandson, Terence Xier Toone; step-grandson, Adrian Shepherd. Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 1185 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:30pm until time of service, 2:30pm. Pastor Paul Large Officiating. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
