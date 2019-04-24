|
|
Hunter, Wilda
1929 - 2019
Wilda J. Hunter, 90, of Hilliard, OH, passed away April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband Donald Hunter and five siblings. Wilda is survived by children, Ted (Sandra) Hunter, Dennis (Tracy) Hunter, and Annette Hunter; grandchildren, Ross (Angela) Hunter, Nicholas (Julie) Hunter, and Kathryn (Matthew) Gnann and Cory Ducharme; great-grandchildren, Holland, William, Gabriel, Sarah, and Aidan; siblings, Carl Harward, Roberta Conrad, and John Harward; other family and friends. Retired at 85 from Perinatal Resources. Per Wilda's wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wilda's name to Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019