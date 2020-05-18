Jones, Wilda
1923 - 2020
Wilda Nell Oliver Jones, age 96, of Obetz, Ohio, was welcomed home by our Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1923 in Greenwood, Arkansas. Wilda graduated from Greenwood High School in 1941 and she married her Army Soldier Dewey in 1943 and moved to Obetz, Ohio. She was co-owner of Jack's Wrecker Service and Jones Motor Sales. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Groveport since 1960. She was also a member of the Hamilton Township Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Wilda is preceded in death by her husband Dewey M. Jones, Jr., parents William J. and Nell M. Oliver, brothers Luther, Harold and Wayne Oliver, sisters Ruth Carmack, Margie Cowne, Blanche Pryor, and Betty Kersey. Survived by sons, Robert (Diana)Jones, Obetz, Larry Jones (DeeDee Brown-Knight), Canal Winchester; daughter, Joyce (Al) Blake, Obetz; grandchildren, Brian (Irene) Jones, Lexington, KY, Matthew McQuirt, Obetz, Kristi (Lee) Bailey Commercial Point, Nicole (George) Belknap, Greer, SC, Steve (Savannah) Jones, Obetz, and Nathan Jones, Columbus; great-grandchildren, William M.D. McQuirt, Kamryn Huston and Brody Bailey, Casey and Krista Jones, Zach and Alexis Belknap, Emily and Caleb Jones; sister, Joy Edwards, Ft Smith, AR; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Private services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Groveport with Pastor Greg Cooper officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to First Baptist Church of Groveport in Wilda's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
1923 - 2020
Wilda Nell Oliver Jones, age 96, of Obetz, Ohio, was welcomed home by our Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1923 in Greenwood, Arkansas. Wilda graduated from Greenwood High School in 1941 and she married her Army Soldier Dewey in 1943 and moved to Obetz, Ohio. She was co-owner of Jack's Wrecker Service and Jones Motor Sales. She was a member of The First Baptist Church of Groveport since 1960. She was also a member of the Hamilton Township Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Wilda is preceded in death by her husband Dewey M. Jones, Jr., parents William J. and Nell M. Oliver, brothers Luther, Harold and Wayne Oliver, sisters Ruth Carmack, Margie Cowne, Blanche Pryor, and Betty Kersey. Survived by sons, Robert (Diana)Jones, Obetz, Larry Jones (DeeDee Brown-Knight), Canal Winchester; daughter, Joyce (Al) Blake, Obetz; grandchildren, Brian (Irene) Jones, Lexington, KY, Matthew McQuirt, Obetz, Kristi (Lee) Bailey Commercial Point, Nicole (George) Belknap, Greer, SC, Steve (Savannah) Jones, Obetz, and Nathan Jones, Columbus; great-grandchildren, William M.D. McQuirt, Kamryn Huston and Brody Bailey, Casey and Krista Jones, Zach and Alexis Belknap, Emily and Caleb Jones; sister, Joy Edwards, Ft Smith, AR; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Private services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Groveport with Pastor Greg Cooper officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to First Baptist Church of Groveport in Wilda's memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.