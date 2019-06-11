Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Christian Center
787 E. Broad Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wiley Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wiley Ross


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wiley Ross Obituary
Ross, Wiley
1952 - 2019
Wiley L. Ross, age 66. Sunrise November 7, 1952 and Sunset June 1, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Shiloh Christian Center, 787 E. Broad Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The ROSS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now