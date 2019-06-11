|
|
Ross, Wiley
1952 - 2019
Wiley L. Ross, age 66. Sunrise November 7, 1952 and Sunset June 1, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Shiloh Christian Center, 787 E. Broad Street. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The ROSS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019