Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Thurber Chapel
717 Neil Ave.
Columbus, OH
Jeane Davis Wilkin
June 6, 1926 – May 1, 2019. Jeane, beloved wife of the late Ed Ray Wilkin, Jr. and daughter of William and Flossie Davis, died May 1, 2019. Jeane primarily devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren. She attended the University of Missouri and was a member of Bexley United Methodist Church. She was a Columbus Museum of Art docent and a member of the Sorosis Literary Club. Survived by her son, David Scott Wilkin; daughters, Patricia Wilkin Heier and Janet Wilkin Bambach (Dennis); grandchildren, Gregory Heier (Anna), Lauren Heffelbower (Neil), Michelle Johnson (Nicholas), Philip Bambach (Ashley), Lucia Bambach, and six great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends 4-6:30 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am at Westminster Thurber Chapel, 717 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH 43215. For further details, see www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 9, 2019
