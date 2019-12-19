Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Temple
1111 E. Long Street
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Temple
1111 E. Long Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Roy


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Roy Obituary
Roy, Will
1959 - 2019
Deacon Will "Monty" Roy, age 60. Sunrise March 7, 1959 and Sunset December 18, 2019. Roy was a loving husband, hather, grandfather, son, uncle, nephew, friend, and mentor to many. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service 11am Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple, 1111 E. Long Street. Bishop Dane D. Clark Officiating. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to Bethel Temple Church at 2840 Lockbourne Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary and offer condolences to The DREW Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Will's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -