Roy, Will
1959 - 2019
Deacon Will "Monty" Roy, age 60. Sunrise March 7, 1959 and Sunset December 18, 2019. Roy was a loving husband, hather, grandfather, son, uncle, nephew, friend, and mentor to many. Visitation 10am and Home Going Service 11am Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple, 1111 E. Long Street. Bishop Dane D. Clark Officiating. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to Bethel Temple Church at 2840 Lockbourne Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary and offer condolences to The DREW Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019