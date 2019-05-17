Home

Dr. Willa Lavinia Caldwell-Chatters, 95, was called Home to her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2019. Dr. Caldwell received her professional doctorate in medicine from Howard University, Washington, DC. Retired from Bureau of Disability Determination. Preceded in death by parents, John Caldwell and Georgia McKinney; daughter, Renate Chatters; and brother St. Elmo (Josephine) Caldwell. Left to cherish her memories, loving and devoted sons, Kenneth (Beverly) Chatters Jr. and Dana Chatters; step-daughter, Sherrie Ricard; grandchildren, Kisha (Michael) Bradley, Theresa, Jazzmine, Dana Jr. and Kenneth III (Holly) Chatters; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service 11 am Monday, May 20, 2019 at New Faith Baptist Church of Christ, 955 Oak St., where her family will receive friends from 10 am until start of service. Dr. Jeffrey Kee, officiating. Interment in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130. Arrangement entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To sign the online guestbook, please visit Willa's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com/obits.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019
