Willa Wilt
1935 - 2020
Wilt, Willa
1935 - 2020
Willa Wilt, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 18, 2020. She was born and raised in Webster County, WV. She graduated from Cowan High School in 1954 and several years later moved to Columbus, Ohio with her husband, Dee. Willa worked for a bank before joining the Joseph Skilken Company, where she worked for many years prior to retiring
as vice president of the company. Willa spent many happy years in McConnelsville on a small farm and enjoyed her golf leagues and garden club. Willa also enjoyed their Florida residences where she enjoyed golfing and boating. Dee and Willa were together for 57+ years before his death and they had one daughter together. Willa is preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey (Dee) Wilt; Stepdaughter Patty (Hubert) Mollohan. Willa is survived by her daughter Pamela (Ted) Thompson; grandchildren Teddy and Ellie; stepchildren Vicky (Jeff) Williams, Dennis (Laurie) Wilt; sister Sarah Begonia. WIlla was an extremely proud mother and grandmother and she will be deeply missed. There will be a private family viewing on September 22, 2020 at 6 pm. and a graveside service on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Handschumacher Cemetery in Cowan, WV at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Viewing
06:00 PM
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Handschumacher Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
