Carl, Willard
1940 - 2020
Willard Lloyd Carl, born August 7, 1940, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Reynoldsburg, spent 35 years in sales and part time at Connell Hardware. He is preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Marcella Carl, brother Donald Carl, and brother-in-law P.E. "Pete" Rutherford. He is survived by his son Jason Carl; granddaughter Kirsten Carl, sisters Bonnie Rutherford, Juanita (Melvin) Herb; nephew Ed (Julie) Rutherford and niece Michelle Cox. His family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. and from 4-6:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 p.m. officiated by his nephew, Pastor Ed Rutherford, at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Summit Station United Methodist Church Youth Group, PO BOX 11, Summit Station, Ohio 43073. Messages may be sent to and a memorial video viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com