1/
Willard Carl
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl, Willard
1940 - 2020
Willard Lloyd Carl, born August 7, 1940, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Reynoldsburg, spent 35 years in sales and part time at Connell Hardware. He is preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Marcella Carl, brother Donald Carl, and brother-in-law P.E. "Pete" Rutherford. He is survived by his son Jason Carl; granddaughter Kirsten Carl, sisters Bonnie Rutherford, Juanita (Melvin) Herb; nephew Ed (Julie) Rutherford and niece Michelle Cox. His family will receive friends Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. and from 4-6:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 p.m. officiated by his nephew, Pastor Ed Rutherford, at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Summit Station United Methodist Church Youth Group, PO BOX 11, Summit Station, Ohio 43073. Messages may be sent to and a memorial video viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved