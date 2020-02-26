Home

Willard Casteel

Casteel, Willard
1945 - 2020
Willard C. "Willie" Casteel, 74, of Gahanna, passed away February 25, 2020. Willie was born April 25, 1945 to Willard and Louise (Schwartz) Casteel. He proudly served in the United States Army. Willie was a long time member of the Big Walnut Conservation Club in Sunbury. He enjoyed trap-shooting, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Willie will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years, Judy (Henson); children, Raymond (Kathy) Danielson, Mark (Alesha) Danielson, Robby (Rachel) Casteel; grandchildren, Cody, Amber, Brittany, Zachary; 5 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George, Robert, Henry, sister Naomi. The family would like to thank everyone for their loving support during this time. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
