Nicol, Willard "Nick"
Willard "Nick" Herman George Nicol, age 88, of Dublin, Ohio, passed Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin. He was born at home on September 1, 1931 to Ted and Emma (Starr) Nicol in Union County, Ohio. He was confirmed on March 25, 1945 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marysville, Ohio. Nick graduated from Marysville High School in 1949. He joined the United States Navy on January 5, 1951 and served four years based in Norfolk, VA. Nick married Mildred Dellinger on May 15, 1955 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chuckery, Ohio. He worked for 35 years for Ohio Bell/AT&T. He then worked for Dublin City Schools for seven years. Nick was very active at St. John Lutheran Church where he held many offices on church council-chairman, elder and trustee. He loved playing softball and dart ball on the St. John League. He volunteered at Riverside Methodist Hospital for twelve years. Nick was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Emma Nicol, his two brothers Elton and Leon, son-in-law David Baker, stepfather Oscar Scheiderer, sisters-in-law Marcella Dellinger and Mary Ann Nicol and step-brother Richard Scheiderer. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Millie; and his three children, Mark (Colleen) Nicol of North Lewisburg, Ohio, Janet Baker of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Keith (Chris) Nicol of Westerville, Ohio; his grandson, Tristan Nicol; brother-in-law, John (Annetta) Dellinger; and stepsisters, Patty (Larry) Blinn and Cathy (Dave) Picklesimer; a niece and three nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7p.m. THURSDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722 and from 10-11a.m. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6135 Rings Road, Dublin, OH 43016, where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11a.m. FRIDAY with Pastor Adam Steinbrenner, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chuckery, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution in Nick's name be made to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Nick or to send your condolences to the Nicol Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019