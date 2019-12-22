|
|
Tabor, Willard
1942 - 2019
Willard "Willie" L. Tabor Sr. passed away December 21, 2019. Born November 11, 1942 in Delbarton, WV to the late Granger and Pearl Tabor. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-67. He worked at Western Electric for several years before working as a mechanic at Goodyear Transmission. Willie was the life of many parties, always loved darts, bowling, shooting pool, and horseshoes. He is preceded in death by sister, Loretta Pack. Survived by children, Willard "Scooter" L. Tabor Jr., Patrick L. (Beth) Tabor, and Michael "Andy" (Kelly) Tabor; grandchildren, Lindsay, Tyler, Nicholas, Shania, Alissa, Kailyn, and Liam; sister, Mary Elkins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. where funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment Field of Honor.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019