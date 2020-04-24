Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willene Jones


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willene Jones Obituary
Jones, Willene
1963 - 2020
Willene Jones, age 57. Sunrise February 17, 1963 and Sunset April 21, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -