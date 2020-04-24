|
Jones, Willene
1963 - 2020
Willene Jones, age 57. Sunrise February 17, 1963 and Sunset April 21, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, May 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020