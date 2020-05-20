Willene L. Blake
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake, Willene L.
Willene L. Blake, age 89, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1930 in Nashville, TN to the late William and Christine Reynolds. Willene joins in death her parents and husband of 70 years Gerald Blake. She leaves behind her children, Charles (Becky) Blake and Larry (Patty) Blake; grandchildren, Dustin (Lauren) Blake and Megan (Tyler) Anderson; great grandchildren, Olivia, Brielle, Reese, Remington, Campbell and Harrison. Willene, also known as "Tiny" or "Sunshine" loved Tony's coneys and fried bologna sandwiches. She also loved cookouts and the holidays. She was avid church goer and she also taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Willene loved sports especially her Ohio State Buckeyes and the Mount Union Purple Raiders. She worked in distribution for 17 years at the Sears Company. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. There will be a private family gathering at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43162 on Friday, May 22, 2020 with a graveside funeral service to follow in Plumwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Willene's name may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or to the Bluebird Retirement Community, 2260 OH-56 SW, London, OH 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to leave the family online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved