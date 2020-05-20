Blake, Willene L.
Willene L. Blake, age 89, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1930 in Nashville, TN to the late William and Christine Reynolds. Willene joins in death her parents and husband of 70 years Gerald Blake. She leaves behind her children, Charles (Becky) Blake and Larry (Patty) Blake; grandchildren, Dustin (Lauren) Blake and Megan (Tyler) Anderson; great grandchildren, Olivia, Brielle, Reese, Remington, Campbell and Harrison. Willene, also known as "Tiny" or "Sunshine" loved Tony's coneys and fried bologna sandwiches. She also loved cookouts and the holidays. She was avid church goer and she also taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Willene loved sports especially her Ohio State Buckeyes and the Mount Union Purple Raiders. She worked in distribution for 17 years at the Sears Company. She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. There will be a private family gathering at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 W. Main St., Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43162 on Friday, May 22, 2020 with a graveside funeral service to follow in Plumwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Willene's name may be made to the James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210 or to the Bluebird Retirement Community, 2260 OH-56 SW, London, OH 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to leave the family online condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.