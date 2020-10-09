1/
William A. "Billy" Dotson
1961 - 2020
William A. "Billy" Dotson, age 59, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Preceded in death by his mom Nina Dotson and daughter Christy Dotson. Survived by father, Corbin Dotson; sister, Melissa (Tod); children, Billy (Jessi), Krystal (Michael), Kari, Devin (Alexander), C.J. (Heather) and Gage; grandkids, Haylee, MJ, Mikey, Corbin, Harper, Thomas, Logan, Cole, Emilee, Sammy, Maggie, Cain and Adalynn; great-grandson, Carson; very special nieces, Madyson and Jessica; great-nephews, Wyatt and Ollie; special cousin, Dana Dotson; girlfriend, Lori Gersper; ex-wife, Mindy Chaffin. Billy has so many great friends and family. He was a man of many wonderful talents. He never knew a stranger and he would help anyone with anything and continued to do so in death as an organ donor. He loved his family and friends, so very deeply and he was loved by all. He is and will be greatly missed. Visitation Monday, October 12, 2020, from 3-7pm at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, with a PRIVATE FAMILY service on Tuesday due to COVID-19, with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitors are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation. Family reception begins at 2pm, at his father's home. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
