Foster, William A.
1958 - 2019
On Sunday, July 14th, 2019, William A. Foster, beloved husband and father of three, passed away at age 60. William was preceded in death by his father William L. Foster and his sister Marcie. He lived a life full of integrity, courage, laughter, and selfless love for everyone around him. His wife of 36 years, Deb Foster was his best friend, the love of his lifetime, and keeper of his heart. William's legacy is his three wonderful sons Ry (Jamie), Jordi (Kim) and Gabe, of whom he was so proud. Also known as Grandpa Bill and Pa-Pa to his four beautiful Granddaughters Lily, Zoey, Emmi and baby Jordy. He was their moon and they were his stars. Survived by his mother Barbara, and three siblings Kris (Jeff), Michele (Alan), and Jim. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will be holding calling hours Monday, July 22nd from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, 1225 Dublin Rd. - Suite 125, Columbus, OH 43215. Messages may be sent to William's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019