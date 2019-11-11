Home

William A. Link Obituary
Link, William A.
William A. Link, age 85, of Hilliard, Ohio, died at home on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Marstellar, PA, he was a veteran of the United States Army. Bill retired from AC Delco after many years of service and he was a long-time parishioner of St. Brendan Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan F. Link who died in 2005 and by his daughter Lora Link. He is survived by his children, Catherine (Richard Getman) Amerman, Cheryl (Neil) Blackburn and Kenneth (Arlene) Link; his 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, his two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Orville (Cookie) Link; sisters, Nancy Anna, Connie Mahon and Dolly Stock and their families; and numerous loving relatives and friends. The Link Family would like to send their sincere thanks to the kind and dedicated staff of Kindred Hospice for their professionalism and support. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100-N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11a.m. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017, where family will welcome guests before the Mass beginning at 10a.m. FRIDAY. Military Funeral Honors will be rendered immediately after the Mass at the Church. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Link Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
