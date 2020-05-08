William A. Manierre
Manierre, Jr., William A.
William A. Manierre, Jr., age 60, died suddenly Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence. Graduate of Bishop Hartley High School and Ohio Dominican University. Retired Social Worker with the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Survived by parents, William and Emily Manierre; sister, Lynda (Paul) Maguire; brother, Lawrence (Jacinta) Manierre; nieces and nephew, Jacqueline McCall (Craig), Kaitlyn Bove, Morgan and Gwyneth Manierre; several cousins. Private family Funeral Service. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
RIP Billy. You were a wonderful friend, classmate and for a short time, rented a room at my home.
Rick Henne
Friend
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
