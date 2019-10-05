Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. McCoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. McCoy Obituary
McCoy, William A.
1952 - 2019
William A. McCoy, 67, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Maryellen (Chester) Faulkner and Arthur McCoy; and brother, John McCoy. Bill is survived by wife of 40 years, Sue MCoy; sons, James (Tammy), Greg (Misty), and John (Crystal) McCoy; grandchildren, Tyler (Niki), Hailey, Alexis, Dylan, Mikayla, DJ, and Riley; great-grandson, Ollie; special dog, Gabby; other family and friends. Retired Franklin County Deputy Sheriff with over 35 years of service. He dedicated his life to the Sheriff's Office. Bill enjoyed going to Indian Lake. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now