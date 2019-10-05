|
McCoy, William A.
1952 - 2019
William A. McCoy, 67, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Maryellen (Chester) Faulkner and Arthur McCoy; and brother, John McCoy. Bill is survived by wife of 40 years, Sue MCoy; sons, James (Tammy), Greg (Misty), and John (Crystal) McCoy; grandchildren, Tyler (Niki), Hailey, Alexis, Dylan, Mikayla, DJ, and Riley; great-grandson, Ollie; special dog, Gabby; other family and friends. Retired Franklin County Deputy Sheriff with over 35 years of service. He dedicated his life to the Sheriff's Office. Bill enjoyed going to Indian Lake. Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019