William A. "Bill" Muryn

William A. "Bill" Muryn Obituary
Muryn, William A. "Bill"
1953 - 2019
On Friday, May 3, 2019, William A. "Bill" Muryn, age 66, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in Heath, Ohio. Bill was born on January 6, 1953 in Gary, Indiana, and lived in Boardman, Gahanna, and Buckeye Lake, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Anne; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Lesley; and daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Scott Clement. Services will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church in Heath, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the James Cancer Research Hospital at the Ohio State University. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019
