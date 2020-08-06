Sweazy Sr., William "Bill" A.
1940 - 2020
William "Bill" A. Sweazy Sr., age 79, passed away in Florida on July 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul Sweazy Sr. and Margaret Sweazy McLane, stepfather LeRoy McLane and grandson Daryl Sweazy Jr. Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon Sweazy; children, Cheryl (Jay) Young, William A.(Sandra) Sweazy Jr., Daryl (Missie) Sweazy Sr.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Eddie (Alice) Sweazy Jr.; step-brother, Jim (Donna) McLane; and several nieces and nephews. He was employed by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for 42 years. Friends and family may call from 12-1p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1p.m. Monday with Pastor Steve Sherrod officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
