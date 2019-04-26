|
|
O'Donnell, William and Dorothy
William L. "Bill" O'Donnell, 88, and Dorothy J. "Dot" O'Donnell, 87, of Westerville, passed away March 31, 2019, at Friendship Village of Columbus, and April 10, 2019, at Heartland of Dublin, respectively. Bill was born November 3, 1930, in Wheeling, WV, to the late Raymond and Lillian O'Donnell and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949, and West Liberty State College in 1956. Dot was born June 21, 1931, also in Wheeling, to the late William and Gertrude Niven. She graduated from Wheeling High School in 1949. The high school sweethearts married on June 21, 1951, in Wheeling. Bill joined the US Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at the Ordnance Proving Grounds in Dahlgren, Virginia. Upon completing his service, he and Dot moved back to Wheeling where he started his career with The Kroger Company. In 1968, he was transferred to the Columbus area and they settled into their new home in Westerville, OH. He continued with Kroger, working at several stores over his career, ultimately retiring from the Reynoldsburg location in 1989 with 33 years of service. Dot worked as an operator at the C & P Telephone Company in Wheeling, then spent a number of years as a homemaker. A few years after they moved to Westerville, she also began working at Kroger, spending many years at the Worthington Square location before retiring in 1988 with 15 years of service. It's no understatement to say they loved golf, playing in local leagues as well as taking countless trips over the years with friends, and collecting keepsakes from the many courses they played. They were long-time members of Groveport Golf Club. Bill also enjoyed being involved in the Central Ohio Home Plate Club, where he was a Life Member. A main highlight in his later years was having the opportunity to take part in Honor Flight Columbus in 2013 as a Korean Veteran Honoree. He often spoke of it being one of the most moving and significant events of his life outside of his family.
Dot had a love of so many things – animals, golf, crafting, sewing, and excessive-decorating for holidays among many others. She made costumes for her children and grandchildren, but also for herself and friends for numerous holidays and events. In retirement, she spent her time as a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Blendon Township Senior Center, and played in as many as four golf leagues each week. She also enjoyed taking great care of any stray animal, as well as the wildlife that visited year-round at the many feeders in the backyard.
Bill and Dot are preceded in death by their parents, their infant son John, brothers and sisters-in-law John and Edna Mae Niven, and Bill and Norma Niven, brother Clement O'Donnell, brother-in-law Paul Evans, and beloved pets Sammy and Trixie. They are survived by their children, Terri (Marty) Schwalbe of Dublin, Kelly (Jeff Howard) O'Donnell, Mike (Lisa) O'Donnell, and Erin O'Donnell, all of Westerville; grandchildren, Leah (Cory) Clark, Alison (Rhea Webb) Schwalbe, and Evan (Kyrsten) O'Donnell; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Bella Taylor, and baby boy O'Donnell due in September, all of Columbus; and Bill's sister, Lillian Rae Evans of Wheeling; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday, May 3, 2019, at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville. A celebration of life will be held at 10am Saturday, May 4, at the Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel, 6330 S. Hempstead Rd., Westerville, with a reception immediately following at the adjacent Blendon Township Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the following: in memory of Dorothy to CHA Animal Shelter, 3765 Corporate Dr., Columbus, OH 43231 (CHAAnimalshelter.org); in memory of Bill to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus, OH 43212 (Honorflightcolumbus.org). To share memories or condolences, please visit www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019