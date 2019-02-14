Home

1933 - 2019
William Walter Anders Jr, 85, of Newark, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Arlington Nursing Home. He was born September 10, 1933 in Orrville, OH to the late William Anders Sr. and Marcellett (Nixon) Anders. A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark. A time for memory sharing will begin at 4 PM and military honors presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance will begin at 5 PM. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
