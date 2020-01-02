|
Ash, Jr., William
1938 - 2019
William R. Ash, Jr. "Bill", passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 at 81 years after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in Covington, Kentucky on May 5, 1938 to William R and Henrietta B (Gamm) Ash, the oldest of 5 children; graduated from Covington Catholic High School, KY in 1956. Later that year, married Rosalie "Rose" (Gongola) on December 15. Bill was well-loved by family and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his two children Jennifer and Timothy. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Ash; his siblings, Robert H, Ronald J, Marietta M O'Kelly, Michael H; his children, William R III (Kathy Bay), Mary Lorraine (Steve Kaple), Kenneth J (Robin Forbes), Charles W (Jane Shew), Robert A, and Corinna M Ash; his 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family on January 11, 2020 1-4pm at Marion Room of All Occasions Catering & Banquet Facility, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo, OH 43356. Full Obituary at Shaw-Davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020