Mason, William B.
1929 - 2020
William B. Mason, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. William was born on November 10, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fay and Emerson Mason. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years of marriage, Wanda M. Mason and his brother Edward Brooks. William is survived by his children, Jerry (Sue) Mason, Mike Mason (Brenda Noel), Cindy (Jim) Lackey, and Cheryl (Chet) DeLucia. In addition, William is survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, as well as his sister Marion Orr and his very special friend and companion, Veryl Chamberlain. William retired in 1982 from the Columbus Division of Fire as a Fire Lieutenant after 25 years of service. William was also very proud of being a 60 year member as a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge of Ohio. Funeral services for William will be conducted on Thursday October 15, 2020 between 10 AM - Noon at the GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, located at 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Due to the continuing covid-19 issue, the family has requested that masks be worn by all attendees. Calling hours will be from 10 AM – 11:30 AM. There will be a Masonic service between 11:30 and Noon. The funeral service will be performed by Pastor Larry Baker beginning at noon, followed by a special bell ceremony performed by the Columbus Division of Fire in honor of William. A private service for the immediate family and interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Central Ohio Fire Museum, 260 N. Fourth Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215, in William's name. To sign and view William's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com