Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
William Baker Obituary
Baker, William
1948 - 2019
William "Bill" Oliver Baker, age 70, of Canal Winchester, died February 22, 2019 at Pickerington Nursing and Rehab. He was born December 18, 1948 in Marion, Ohio to the late William and Dorothy Baker. Bill was an Army Surgical Tech who served in Vietnam and later worked at the Ohio State University Hospital. He spent his later years in the insurance business. He was a member of the Legion of Honor and was a former clown with the Shriners. Throughout the years Bill enjoyed music, traveling, ballroom and square dancing. He loved sports- especially wrestling, and was an avid Ohio State fan. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary; daughter, Marisol (Nathan) Girton; step-daughter, Cindy Karnes; grandchildren, Madelyn and Zachary Girton and Austin Householder; sisters, Rosalie, Joanne and Patty; and many dear friends. Friends may visit 6- 8 p.m. Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. Those who wish may donate to the , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 in Bill's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
