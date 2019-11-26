The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
More Obituaries for William Pfahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Baker Pfahl Jr.


1949 - 2019
William Baker Pfahl Jr. Obituary
Pfahl, Jr., William Baker
1949 - 2019
William Baker Pfahl, Jr., age 69, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 3, 1949. He was the son of Beryl (McDill) and William B. Pfahl, Sr. Bill will be deeply missed by his loving family, his wife, Marsha McClure Pfahl; children, Dr. Kyle (Ryan) Pfahl and Kerrie (Brian) Geckeler; grandchildren, Sawyer, Harper, Jackson, Rowan Pfahl and Gage, Gwen Geckeler; sister, Bobbe (Charles) McClenaghan; brothers, Bruce and Brad Pfahl; nieces and nephews. Preceding Bill in death were his parents, and his brother Brett Pfahl. Bill graduated from Grove City High School Class of 1967 and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy in 1974. He began his career at Nicklaus Pharmacy and retired from Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals in 2012. Bill belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church. Bill was passionate about his family and especially enjoyed being surrounded by his grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, December 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for details and to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
