Barber Jr., William
1937 - 2019
William Gordon Barber Jr., age 82. Sunrise July 15, 1937 and Sunset July 27, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at ST. Dominic Church, 453 N 20th Street. Interment at Glen Rest Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Barber Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019