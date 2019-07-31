Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. Dominic Church
453 N 20th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. Dominic Church
453 N 20th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Barber Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Barber Jr. Obituary
Barber Jr., William
1937 - 2019
William Gordon Barber Jr., age 82. Sunrise July 15, 1937 and Sunset July 27, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at ST. Dominic Church, 453 N 20th Street. Interment at Glen Rest Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Barber Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.